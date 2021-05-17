Wylie ISD board approves lifting mask requirements

Parents and others who wish to attend one of the three Wylie ISD high school graduations next week can do so without wearing a mask if they so choose, as the WISD board on Monday approved lifting the districtwide mask requirements.

The new policy – making masks optional – goes into effect May 26 and was made in accordance with the Texas Education Agency Public Health Guidance and Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order. Achieve Academy graduates on May 27, while Wylie East High School and Wylie High School will have their graduations on May 28 and May 29, respectively. Each graduation is set for 8 p.m. at Wylie Stadium.

Trustees voted 7-0 on a recommendation making masks optional for students and staff after the end of the 2020-21 school year, effective May 26. Healthy practices will still be used during summer programs, including summer school and extracurricular activities. The board received a presentation from Brian Kelly, director of safety and security with the district, and Amy Hillin, coordinator of health services for the district. They shared considerable data about the pandemic’s effects on the district this school year, including, for instance, safety measures that were used and the number of COVID-19 cases the district had.

By Don Munsch [email protected]