WISD board looks at 2021-22 budget

Wylie ISD board members recently received a first look at the 2021-22 budget, which is in sound shape heading into the next school year, according to a school district official.

Scott Roderick, assistant superintendent for finance and operations for the Wylie ISD, spoke to the Wylie ISD board at its April 20 meeting about the budget, which is being de­veloped.

“I think we’re in great fi­nancial shape,” Roderick said in an interview a few days af­ter the meeting. “A lot of the districts throughout the state of Texas have lost students, but we continue to still grow and that’s unusual. You hear stories from Garland or Plano that are losing kids, but luckily for Wylie, we’re still in good spot. Our housing market is staying strong and the students are coming back, so that is very positive for the district.”

The district has a healthy fund balance, Roderick said so if the Legislature chang­es something, the district has the ability to be thoughtful about what it can do if it has to suddenly change direction. “We don’t think there are major chang­es coming out,” he told the board about lawmakers’ plans.

While the district takes a conservative approach to the budget, officials want to offer competitive compensation so it can attract the best teachers, Roderick said. Plus, the district wants to staff for student growth and that it looks out for long-term financial stability.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]