WHS’s top students plan careers in medicine

Wylie High School valedic­torian Leanna Doan and salu­tatorian Lina Mohamad will take similar career paths – the medical field.

While in high school, they had another commonality, as both seniors said they have especially enjoyed the same classes: Humanities I and II.

But Leanna and Lina will first take divergent paths when they graduate next month, as Doan is undecided on a college – the University of Texas at Austin is her likely choice – while Mohamad will head to Stanford in California.

Doan finishes as the top-ranked student with a grade point average of 5.91. She has attended Wylie schools since kindergarten. Born in Rich­ardson, she is the daughter of Dang Doan and Cam Le and is an only child. Her activities at WHS have been choir – she participated in the show choir called Swashbucklers – and National Honor Society, the Society of World Languages, Spanish Club and HOSA-Fu­ture Health Professionals. She considers her parents to be the most influential people in her academic success, as she said they instilled a love for learn­ing and reading and helped guide her to where she is to­day.

“It’s really an honor,” Leanna said about being the top-ranked senior in the class of 2021. “I think I’ve worked pretty hard to get where I am today.”

By Don Munsch • [email protected]