Wylie Way Award nominations celebrate community-minded people

People wanting to recognize folks who illustrate the vir­tues of the Wylie Way may do so now, as Wylie Way Award nominations are being sought. Winners will be announced next school year.

District officials characterize the Wylie Way as a movement in schools that “fosters ethical, responsible and caring young people through an emphasis on the values of our Wylie ISD community. It is built on the foundations of respect, respon­sibility, kindness, caring, grit and preparing kids for a pros­perous life beyond high school,” according to the district website information on the awards.

“Because our school (district) is so connected to our commu­nity, the school board wanted to kind of show that the traits, beliefs and values – and all of the great stuff that our district promotes – came from the com­munity,” said Amanda Martin, district director of counseling services and The Wylie Way, in an interview with the News. “And we see it in the community all of the time and so we kind of wanted to show our families and our students and everyone here that we want (students) to be able to leave here and be good people that do good things. And here are some examples in our local community of people do­ing just that or businesses doing just that.”

The school board devised the Wylie Way Awards, which have been given since August 2012.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]