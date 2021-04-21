Election day coming soon; early voting continues

Early voting continues for Wylie City Council and Collin County College board races.

Voters can cast early voting ballots through April 27. Election day is May 1. Early voting began April 19.

In Wylie, two seats are up for election: Place 2, currently held by Dave Strang, and Place 4, currently held by Candy Arrington. Strang, elected to the seat in November, drew no opponent. Arrington, who has held her seat since 2015, opted not to run again. Running for her seat are Mary Harris, Raymond Perry and Scott Williams.

For the Collin College board, places 7 through 9 are on the ballot. In Place 7, incumbent and secretary Jim Orr will face Helen Chang. In Place 8, incumbent and chairman Bob Collins faces Misty Irby, and for the Place 9 position, incumbent and vice chairman Andy Hardin will face Jacoby Stewart Sr.

For more information about local and state elections, visit Collin County’s election page: https://www.collincountytx.gov/elections/election_information/Pages/default.aspx, or go to votetexas.gov.

Primary voting location for city elections in Wylie is the Collin College Wylie Campus, WSC Atrium 1 (Student Center),

391 Country Club Road, in Wylie. Polls hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters also may vote at the Smith Library at 300 Country Club Road.

From Staff Reports [email protected]