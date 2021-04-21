Council weighs costs of proposed aquatics center

Wylie residents have wanted a new public place to swim and do other aquatic activities, and now city councilmembers will try to offer something to meet that desire.

Leaders received a look at the design options for a pro­posed aquatics center – and its price and tax increases – during a lengthy workshop session at the council’s April 13 meeting.

The price of an aquatics cen­ter, which included both an out­door and indoor facility would be $25.3 million, with a high­er price tag being floated for a larger indoor facility – $27.8 million – in a second option. Mayor Matthew Porter estimat­ed the aquatics center project would cost around $136-$145 more in taxes per year, with the more expensive option coming in on the higher end.

Adam Brewster, represent­ing Dunaway Associates, a consultant that did the master plan study in 2020, talked to the board and council about the center. George Deines of Coun­silman-Hunsaker, a sub-consul­tant for the aquatics engineering plan, also spoke to councilmem­bers. Some members of the Parks and Recreation board attended the meeting and gave their feedback about the center.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]