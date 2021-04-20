Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports zero COVID related deaths, 141 new Collin County cases today, Tuesday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

9 hours ago

The Wylie News
Traffic Advisory: The Wastewater Division of Public Works will be closing Butler & 2nd Street beginning at 10 a.m. today and will be reopening at approximately 6 p.m. this evening. The reopening may be delayed, depending on the completion of the repair. Street closure warning and detour signs are in place at this time. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email