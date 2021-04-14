Run for our Heroes event April 17

Becky Welch said a person’s loved ones are never truly gone as long as their stories are shared.

An event in Wylie on April 17 helps do that for people wanting to remember one Wy­lie native.

Run for our Heroes Race kicks off its 10th year at Old City Park in downtown Wylie. The event begins at 9 a.m. with a small opening ceremony at Old City Park, and then at sun­down, around 7:30 p.m., musi­cians playing pipes and drums will play “Amazing Grace” and then an individual will play taps on a bugle. The annual 5K will be virtual and there won’t be an in-person run.

The event features a barbe­cue lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Run for our Heroes is con­ducted to preserve the mem­ory of Wylie native and Army 1LT Rob Welch, 26, who was killed in Afghanistan on April 3, 2011. Becky Welch, Welch’s widow, wanted to pay tribute to her husband and other fall­en soldiers and recognize those currently serving as well as lo­cal veterans, firemen and police officers.

