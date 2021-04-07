City subsidizing rec center at $1.25M annually

The recreation center at the municipal complex in Wylie requires city funding to keep it afloat, and Wylie City Council members want to see a long-term plan formulated for its operation and blend it in with a master plan.

Receiving a consultant’s feedback will be part of the council’s direction to the city.

In preparation for the upcom­ing FY22 Budget, staffers want council to examine the current revenues and expenses related to the Wylie Recreation Center, which is located in the City Hall complex.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple closures that include the February win­ter storm and the elimination of some other days on the calendar, expenses and revenues for the Wylie Recreation Center have been affected, city officials said. All operations for recreation fa­cilities are funded from 4B sales tax revenues in addition to some park operations and a debt pay­ment for the Municipal Com­plex property, city officials said.

The fees have remained virtu­ally unchanged since the facility opened in February 2011, offi­cials said, with a current chart showing the expenses for the center to be $1.8 million — a lit­tle over $1 million is for staff — and revenues being $554,750.

Mayor Matthew Porter said he thinks the center has to ex­amine its recovery rate, as the city is subsidizing the center at a rate of $1.25 million each year. Porter said the city has to make the recreation center viable long term. The city is considering ex­panding its recreation facilities, including an aquatics center, and will need to help fund the costs of those offerings.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]