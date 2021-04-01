Thursday, 1 April, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports 88 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

3 hours ago

The Wylie News
#MISSING -- Divinity Teran, 14 yrs old, was last seen in Mesquite, TX on March 22nd, 2021.If you have any information, please call Mesquite Police Dept at 972-216-6759; Case #21023766 or CALL / TEXT our TipLine at 888-512-1052NCMEC #: 1416191Please SHARE Divinity’s poster and PRAY for her safe return!#4theONEfound #FindDivinityTeranTraffick911 Poiema Foundation Poiema Denton C7 Human Trafficking Coalition Ranch Hands Rescue National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Unbound North Texas City of Mesquite Police Department ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

8 hours ago

The Wylie News
U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, left, accompanied by his chief of staff Lonnie Dietz, stopped by the Wylie office of C&S Media Thursday morning for a chat on various topics, such as President Joe Biden's infrastructure proposal, immigration, COVID-19 vaccine rollout and other topics. Please see all editions of C&S Media newspapers - Murphy Monitor, The Farmersville Times, The Princeton Times, The Sachse News and The Wylie News - next week for coverage of Taylor's discussion. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email