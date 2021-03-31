Board hears of district’s efforts during health crisis

The nation and world are still coping with the pandemic, albeit with multiple vaccines developed and distributed now.
School officials did their part during the pandemic to continue learning for students on campus and in virtual mode, and at the March 22 board meeting, Wylie ISD board trustees heard from five district officials – Jessica Branch, director of policy, governance and grants; Scott Winn, assistant superintendent for student services; Brian Kelly, director of safety and security for the district; Kim Spicer, deputy superintendent; and Amy Hillin, district coordinator of health services – about how the district has persevered during the pandemic.
“I’m so proud of all the work that they’ve done to make it happen – from our teachers to our kids to our parents to you guys who’ve made really bold decisions,” Superintendent David Vinson said to district officials who spoke at the meeting. “It’s awesome.”
Winn said the school year began with district officials asking constituents how they should proceed with learning. The district was one of two districts in Dallas-Fort Worth that began with students on campuses the first day.
“We’ve found different ways to say yes for our students and staff,” he said, pointing out that the effort began with having high school graduations at the stadium at the end of the last school year.
The district was able to hold extracurricular activities this year, such as athletic events and plays, and trustees heard about student performance in classrooms. Sixty-eight percent of students are now back on campus.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]