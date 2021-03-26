Bond advisory committee representatives named

People who will serve on the Wylie Citizens Bond Advisory Committee have been announced, with names released Tuesday at the Wylie City Council meeting.

The Citizens Bond Advisory Committee will advise the council on what elements should be in a bond proposal that would be decided this fall.

Fourteen people belong to the committee. Each councilmember appointed two members to the committee, with each member being a resident of Wylie and being a registered voter. The committee will meet a minimum of four times and make a recommendation to council at the June 22 meeting.

The first committee meeting should be held in the next two weeks, said City Manager Chris Holsted. Meetings will be open to the public and at a place to be announced.

Committee members are Sandra Stone, Wes Dorsey, Lance Goff, Renee Young, David Goss, Scott McDonald, Todd Pickens, Aleksandra Rolfson, Keith Stephens, Becky Welch, Matthew Soto, Nahum Razo, Brooke Lopez and Aaron Jameson.

City leaders have discussed adding recreational structures to the city, including an aquatic center that could be built near City Hall. Election day is Nov. 2.

Also at the March 22 meeting, the council heard the 2020 racial profiling report from Wylie Police Department Chief Anthony Henderson.

For more details on the meeting, see the March 31 edition of the News.

From Staff Reports [email protected]