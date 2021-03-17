Masks still a priority for many

It’s business as usual at Shoe­maker & Hardt Coffee House and Country Store, where the mask mandate being lifted by Gov. Greg Abbott will have little effect on the daily life of the operation, located in downtown Wylie.

“We’ve never en­forced it,” said Kent Crane, owner. “When we had a sign on the door we just stated what the gover­nor said. For the last six months, 99 percent of the people who came in had masks on. A few people came in without masks. We always fig­ured that was their choice.”

Going into effect March 10, the governor’s executive order allowed businesses and facilities to return to 100 capacity. Businesses, though, can still require customers to wear masks.

Crane removed the sign about masks about six weeks ago. Em­ployees, though, will be wearing masks for the foreseeable fu­ture, Crane said.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]