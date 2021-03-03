One year later: School nurses navigate pandemic

Kara Geller has experienced the COVID-19 pandemic first­hand, and she has seen how young people have reacted to the virus over the last year.

Geller has been a nurse for 21 years and is in her 13th year with Wylie ISD. She is the campus nurse at Bush Elemen­tary School.

She contracted the corona­virus over Christmas but has recovered, and she quickly points out she has no desire to contract it again and will do everything to protect herself from the virus. She plans to get the vaccine. Her husband, a firefighter, also contracted and recovered from the virus.

Geller described the last year as “crazy” since the pandemic hit, with nurses putting in a lot of hours. Although the campus­es didn’t reopen after spring break, Geller and other nurses were contributing as much as they could, serving lunches to students and doing temperature screenings at graduations.

“We would have nurse meet­ings every week — virtual — and all during summer we had nurse meetings to try to make a plan,” she said.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]