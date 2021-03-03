Council explores downtown improvements

Charm and character and historic manner are the two top traits possessed by downtown Wylie, respondents said in a survey about downtown sanctioned by the North Central Texas Council of Governments.
The respondents included both residents and stakeholders for downtown, who involve city officials and business owners, and they said more restaurants and a greater diversity of businesses, among other features, would encourage them to visit more. The survey was conducted in the fall of 2019 and included opinions about other aspects of downtown, such as parking.
Shawn Conrad, principal transportation planner for NCTCOG, presented findings of the draft study about downtown to the Wylie City Council during its Feb. 23 meeting. In 2019, the city submitted a request to the NCTCOG to assist with the development of a study to review pedestrian access and parking in the downtown Wylie area. Planners with NCTCOG worked with city staff, Wylie Downtown Merchants Association, Wylie Chamber of Commerce, Wylie Economic Development Corporation, Wylie First Baptist Church and other members of the community to coordinate the development of the plan, city officials said.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]