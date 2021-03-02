Fires burn two Wylie homes

Fire ripped through two homes in Wylie last week, including one that displaced 10 people.
The other fire damaged a home of a family of four and their three cats.
Wylie Fire Departments crews responded just before 8:45 p.m. Feb. 25 to the 400 block of Milford Drive, where a house caught fire during a rain storm.
The preliminary investigation appears to indicate a lightning strike started the fire.
“Our fire marshal’s office is continuing to investigate, but it looks like that,” said Wylie Fire Chief Brandon Blythe, who added a firefighter suffered some injuries and was treated and released from a hospital.
Fire was coming through the roof of the house when police and fire crews arrived. The blaze was brought under control at 9:10 p.m. The occupants were evacuated when first responders arrived. Two adults, two children and three cats lived in the home, and firefighters were able to rescue the cats.
On Feb. 26, crews could be seen patching up the roof on the home with a tarp-like covering.
For the full story, see the Mar. 3 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]