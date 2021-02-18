Comptroller extends deadline for taxes, fees

Texans will be given some grace for the deadline for state taxes and fees.

Because of the winter storm and widespread power outages across the state, the Feb. 22 due date for state taxes and fees to be reported and paid will be extended by one week, to March 1, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a news release Thursday.

The due date extension applies to all state taxpayers, Hegar’s office said in the release. It is automatic, and taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms.

A list of the affected taxes and fees can be found on the Comptroller’s website.

“In coping with this unprecedented weather event and the resulting blackouts, we understand the difficulty Texas businesses may face in filing returns by the Feb. 22 due date,” Hegar said in the release. “Right now, we want business owners to focus on their own safety and ensuring their families, friends, neighbors and loved ones get through this dangerous and challenging time.”

For more information, call the Comptroller’s toll-free tax assistance line at 800-252-5555.

From Staff Reports [email protected]