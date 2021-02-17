Wednesday, 17 February, 2021
Burnett serves as shelter for local residents during storm

The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News
EMERGENCY UPDATE: Due to the severity of the electric generation shortfall, our expected outage length of 15 to 45 minutes has been significantly extended. Outages due to this electric emergency could last for hours and we ask you to be prepared. In addition, we are responding to separate outages caused by the record-breaking winter storm that continues to impact our entire service territory. We are doing everything possible to respond to each of these power emergency events. We remain in close coordination with ERCOT and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we do all we can to protect the integrity of the Texas grid. ... See MoreSee Less
The Wylie News

2 days ago

The Wylie News
Burnett Junior High School, 516 Hilltop Lane in Wylie, will have a warming station open today until a time dependent on demand. Social distancing recommendations will be followed. People without power can drop by and get warm and charge up phones and computers, if need be. ... See MoreSee Less
