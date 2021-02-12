Friday, 12 February, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports 16 COVID deaths, 291 new Collin County cases today, Friday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

1 day ago

The Wylie News
Roadway closed on Parker Road between Park Boulevard and Park Road loop because of ice on the roadway, the city of Wylie reports. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email