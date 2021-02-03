District seeks to attract teachers with culture of caring

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part se­ries about the Wylie Independent School District’s

recruiting and retention program.

Melissa Hefty doesn’t mind helping a teacher in need.

Wylie ISD operates a re­cruiting and retention depart­ment that seeks to not only attract the best teachers and staffers but wants them to stay once they are here.

Hefty, director of recruiting and retention for the school district, has been with Wylie ISD since 2012 and has had this same job in human re­sources since 2014. She was a middle school teacher and then an instructional specialist in another district before coming to Wylie.

On the day on the interview with the News, Hefty said she talked with a first year teach­er who has had struggles, both personally and professional­ly. The first year teacher, like many others, has done some remote teaching in addition to face-to-face instruction.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]