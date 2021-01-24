State reports six COVID deaths, 231 new cases in Collin County today, Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Jan. 24.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed six deaths and 231 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 58,763 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 5,136 active cases and a total of 53,627 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 531 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 513 are hospitalized with COVID-19, no changes since Friday.

A decrease of 410 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 12,899 of which 3,594 cases, 179 fewer than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]