Tuesday, 19 January, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports two COVID deaths, 555 new cases in Collin County today, Monday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

15 hours ago

The Wylie News
Traffic Advisory:McMillen Rd is closed today between Lewis and Country Club from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for repairs to the S-Curve.. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email