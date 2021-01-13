Thursday, 14 January, 2021
BREAKING NEWS
State reports 11 COVID deaths, 726 new cases in Collin County today, Wednesday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

12 hours ago

The Wylie News
Members of the U.S House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump this afternoon. U.S. Rep. Van Taylor, representing District 3 in Texas, released the following statement earlier in the afternoon on H. Res. 24, a resolution to impeach President Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for events that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6: “Impeachment of a President, elected by the American people, requires thorough investigation, Congressional hearings, and thoughtful deliberation. We must not allow our Republic to devolve to the point of allowing impeachment, and subsequent removal, of a sitting President based on news reports and social media pundits. Doing so would directly contradict the fundamental principles of our American justice system. The gravity of this situation requires greater diligence and deference to the Constitution, not less. With the constitution as my guide, last week I voted to certify the electoral college results and will vote against impeachment today."Our nation is in turmoil, more divided than ever before in modern history. The attack against the Capitol serves as a stark reminder of the fragility of self-governance. Given current political unrest, ensuring Americans witness a peaceful transition of power on January 20th is more imperative than ever. With just seven days until inauguration, I urge leaders on both sides of the aisle to come together to heal the wounds of a nation divided.”Only a handful of Republicans voted for the impeachment. ... See MoreSee Less
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email

The Wylie News

13 hours ago

The Wylie News
View on Facebook
· Share

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Share by Email