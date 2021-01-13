Junior Livestock show results for Wylie ISD students

Below are results for students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School students in the 2021 Collin County Junior Livestock Show:
WHS
Swine
Taylor Dent: sixth, Black OPB
Morgan Podlucky: sixth, Black OPB
Madison Noble: fourth, Black OPB
Kolt Wallis: fourth, Duroc
Haden Sherman: sixth, Cross
Vance Flick: third, Cross
Presleigh Lamas: fourth, Cross
Everest Bolling: third, Cross
Kaiden Wallis, Scott Trevino, Zoe Summers, Daphnee Schlittler and Jake Podlucky also exhibited their pigs.
Rabbit
Hallie DuPlessis – third
Jake Podlucky – Three firsts, two seconds and a third, Best of Breed, Best of Opposite and Best in Show Holland Lop
Morgan Podlucky – First, second, two thirds, one fifth, three eights and a 12th.
Zoey Serapin – Three first, two seconds and a third, Best of Breed and Best of Opposite Mini Lops
Audrey Tebow – Eighth
Eryn Copeland – First
Cash Welch – Second
Mimi Erwin – First, Best of Opposite Mini Rex
Taylor Dent – Two firsts and three seconds
Goat
Grace Marcantel: Second Place
Drew Erickson: First Place
Bailey Harris: Second Place
Ava Coull: Two firsts and Reserve Heavy Weight Division Champion
Mimi Erwin (Junior FFA): Third Place
Senior Showmanship (Top 6): Drew Erickson
Junior Showmanship Champion Showman: Mimi Erwin
Lamb
Scott Trevino: Third Place Southdown
Garrett Strong: 14th Place Medium Wool
Zoey Serapin: Fourth Place Medium Wool and Fourth Place Medium Wool
Blake Payne (Junior FFA): Fifth Place Medium Wool
Riley Youngers: Sixth Place Medium Wool
Kaia Beaumont: 10th Place Medium Wool
Shelby Smercina: Third Place Medium Wool
Daphnee Schittler: Sixth Place Medium Wool
Piper Alexander: Eighth Place Medium Wool
Zachary Henderson: 11th Place Medium Wool
Jaleigh Carter: Fourth Place Medium Wool
Top 12 Senior Showman: Jaleigh Carter, Addi Helms, Zoey Serapin (Top 4) and Shelby Smercina
Steer
Grace Mercantil: Seventh place cross steer
Broiler
Amanda Turk: Reserve Grand Champion
Riley Youngers: 16th place, made the sale
Brianna Hunt: 20th place
WEHS:
Lamb
Stone Warren (Junior FFA): Second Place Finewool Cross
Amberlyn Warren: Third Place Finewool Cross
Rylie Reed: Eighth Place Medium Wool
Sophia Osborne: 12th Place Medium Wool
Hannah Reagan: Second Place Medium Wool and Third Place Medium Wool
Addi Helms: Fifth Place Medium Wool and Seventh Place Medium Wool
Isabel McKay (Jr. FFA): Fifth Place Medium Wool and Third Place Medium Wool
Leah Morgan: Ninth Place Medium Wool
Top 12 Junior Showman: Isabel McKay
Goat
Raelyn Driskell: Fifth Place
Ty Driskell: First Place
Avery Fisher (Junior FFA): Third Place, First Place, Light Weight Division Champion and Reserve Overall Goat
Brooke Blythe: Two fourth places
Peyton White: Third
Cash Welch (Junior FFA): First
Addisyn Helms: Fifth Place Medium Wool and made sale
Amberlyn Warren: Third Place Southdown Sheep
Hannah Reagan: Second Place and Third Place Place Medium Wool and made sale
Rylie Reed: Sixth Place Medium Wool
Participants: Leah Morgan and Sophia Osborne
Junior Showmanship Reserve Champion Showman: Juliet Salazar
Rabbit
Myra Wied – First, Best of Breed English Spot, and Third, French Lop and Best of Breed
Jakob Dugas – First, Best of Breed Lilac
Rylie Reed – First, Mini Rex Best of Breed
Cash Welch – Second Place Mini Rex
Taylor Dent – First and Second French Lop
Junior Members sheep and goat
Sheep and Goat
Avery Fisher – Third Place Goat and First Place Goat and Grand Champion Lightweight Goat and Reserve Grand Champion overall and made sale
Cash Welch – First Place Goat and made sale
Isabel McKay – Second Place Goat and Third Place Medium Wool Sheep and Fifth Place Medium Wool and made sale
Juliet Salazar – Reserve Grand Champion Junior Showmanship
Raelyn Driskell – Fifth Place Goat
Stone Warren – Second Place Fine Wool Cross Sheep and made sale
Swine
Alison Stroup – Fourth Place Hampshire and made sale
Allen Morris – Fourth Place Hampshire, Third Place Cross and made sale
Amberlyn Warren – Fourth Place Cross and made sale
Kaci Nelms – Fifth Place Duroc
Mark Moslener – Fourth Place Cross
Ryan Hancock – Fifth Place Duroc
Participants: Ashlan Shackelford, Alex Bohanan, Ethan Hancock, Frank Moslener, Henry Moslener and Jeanette Fronterhouse.
Junior Members Swine
Participants: Blake Blythe, Brett Blythe, Elyssa Lopez and Stone Warren.
Makenzie Vacante – Sixth Place Cross Pig
Seth Otten – Third place hamp
Broiler
Alex Bohanan- 15th Place and made sale