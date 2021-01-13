Junior Livestock show results for Wylie ISD students

Below are results for students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School students in the 2021 Collin County Junior Livestock Show:

WHS

Swine

Taylor Dent: sixth, Black OPB

Morgan Podlucky: sixth, Black OPB

Madison Noble: fourth, Black OPB

Kolt Wallis: fourth, Duroc

Haden Sherman: sixth, Cross

Vance Flick: third, Cross

Presleigh Lamas: fourth, Cross

Everest Bolling: third, Cross

Kaiden Wallis, Scott Trevino, Zoe Summers, Daphnee Schlittler and Jake Podlucky also exhibited their pigs.

Rabbit

Hallie DuPlessis – third

Jake Podlucky – Three firsts, two seconds and a third, Best of Breed, Best of Opposite and Best in Show Holland Lop

Morgan Podlucky – First, second, two thirds, one fifth, three eights and a 12th.

Zoey Serapin – Three first, two seconds and a third, Best of Breed and Best of Opposite Mini Lops

Audrey Tebow – Eighth

Eryn Copeland – First

Cash Welch – Second

Mimi Erwin – First, Best of Opposite Mini Rex

Taylor Dent – Two firsts and three seconds

Goat

Grace Marcantel: Second Place

Drew Erickson: First Place

Bailey Harris: Second Place

Ava Coull: Two firsts and Reserve Heavy Weight Division Champion

Mimi Erwin (Junior FFA): Third Place

Senior Showmanship (Top 6): Drew Erickson

Junior Showmanship Champion Showman: Mimi Erwin

Lamb

Scott Trevino: Third Place Southdown

Garrett Strong: 14th Place Medium Wool

Zoey Serapin: Fourth Place Medium Wool and Fourth Place Medium Wool

Blake Payne (Junior FFA): Fifth Place Medium Wool

Riley Youngers: Sixth Place Medium Wool

Kaia Beaumont: 10th Place Medium Wool

Shelby Smercina: Third Place Medium Wool

Daphnee Schittler: Sixth Place Medium Wool

Piper Alexander: Eighth Place Medium Wool

Zachary Henderson: 11th Place Medium Wool

Jaleigh Carter: Fourth Place Medium Wool

Top 12 Senior Showman: Jaleigh Carter, Addi Helms, Zoey Serapin (Top 4) and Shelby Smercina

Steer

Grace Mercantil: Seventh place cross steer

Broiler

Amanda Turk: Reserve Grand Champion

Riley Youngers: 16th place, made the sale

Brianna Hunt: 20th place

WEHS:

Lamb

Stone Warren (Junior FFA): Second Place Finewool Cross

Amberlyn Warren: Third Place Finewool Cross

Rylie Reed: Eighth Place Medium Wool

Sophia Osborne: 12th Place Medium Wool

Hannah Reagan: Second Place Medium Wool and Third Place Medium Wool

Addi Helms: Fifth Place Medium Wool and Seventh Place Medium Wool

Isabel McKay (Jr. FFA): Fifth Place Medium Wool and Third Place Medium Wool

Leah Morgan: Ninth Place Medium Wool

Top 12 Junior Showman: Isabel McKay

Goat

Raelyn Driskell: Fifth Place

Ty Driskell: First Place

Avery Fisher (Junior FFA): Third Place, First Place, Light Weight Division Champion and Reserve Overall Goat

Brooke Blythe: Two fourth places

Peyton White: Third

Cash Welch (Junior FFA): First

Junior Showmanship Reserve Champion Showman: Juliet Salazar

Rabbit

Myra Wied – First, Best of Breed English Spot, and Third, French Lop and Best of Breed

Jakob Dugas – First, Best of Breed Lilac

Rylie Reed – First, Mini Rex Best of Breed

Cash Welch – Second Place Mini Rex

Taylor Dent – First and Second French Lop

Swine

Alison Stroup – Fourth Place Hampshire and made sale

Allen Morris – Fourth Place Hampshire, Third Place Cross and made sale

Amberlyn Warren – Fourth Place Cross and made sale

Kaci Nelms – Fifth Place Duroc

Mark Moslener – Fourth Place Cross

Ryan Hancock – Fifth Place Duroc

Participants: Ashlan Shackelford, Alex Bohanan, Ethan Hancock, Frank Moslener, Henry Moslener and Jeanette Fronterhouse.

Junior Members Swine

Participants: Blake Blythe, Brett Blythe, Elyssa Lopez and Stone Warren.

Makenzie Vacante – Sixth Place Cross Pig

Seth Otten – Third place hamp

Broiler

Alex Bohanan- 15th Place and made sale