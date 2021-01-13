Council honors Wylie High School grad Sarah Fuller

The Wylie City Council proclaimed Jan. 12 to be Sarah Fuller Day during its meeting Tuesday night.

Fuller, a 2017 Wylie High School grad, plays soccer for Vanderbilt University and kicked in a couple of football games last fall for the Commodores, making her the first woman in a Power 5 conference to play in a game. The Vanderbilt women’s soccer team won the Southeastern Conference tournament title in November and will play in the College Cup in North Carolina in May. Fuller told the crowd at the council meeting that she appreciated the honor from the city.

Also at the meeting, the council, in addition to regular business, held a work session on three topics, including discussing an update to the comprehensive plan, with members of the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Economic Development Corporation providing their input.

