Nine COVID deaths, 637 new cases reported in Collin County today, Thursday

Congressman Colin Allred, representing District 32, released the following statement on Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol. “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to those who put themselves at risk to protect myself, my colleagues, and our staff in this terrifying situation. Today’s events are treasonous and seditious and cannot be described in any other manner. “For weeks the President and his allies in Congress have peddled disinformation and refused to accept the results of a legitimate election. What we are seeing today is a culmination of those dangerous actions to subvert our democracy and disregard our rule of law. “This is not American, this is not who we are. Rioting, violence, and destruction have no place in our society and we must hold those responsible for today’s actions accountable. “For the safety of all Americans, our democracy, and the future prosperity of our nation, President Trump and his allies in Congress must accept the results of the presidential election and move forward with a peaceful transfer of power. ” ... See MoreSee Less
