New COVID-19 testing center open

A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at Southfork Ranch in Parker.

Testing is free at the center, said Akeed Asdi, operational manager of All American Test­ing. The Southfork Ranch lo­cation, at 3700 Hogge Drive, opened about two weeks ago.

All American Testing of­fers free COVID-19 testing at two sites in Collin County – Parker and Plano – as well as some locations in East Texas, in Longview and Mount Pleas­ant.

“In total, we’re servicing 300, 400 people a day when you combine all of our (four) testing sites,” said Asdi. “We have really low wait times. We’re just trying to build up and get the area around here to come in. Some of the test­ing sites are taking an hour or even longer.”

Testing results arrive in 24 to 48 hours, Asdi said, and those results are emailed or tested to people who were tested. CARES Act funding pays for All American Test­ing’s expenses. The company asks for insurance information for those being tested, but the deductible is never charged.

“All you have to do is go on our website and register and then you just walk in when­ever we’re open and we’ll go ahead and get you taken care of,” Asdi said.

Hours of operations at the Southfork location are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Sites are open seven days a week except holidays. Visit alla­mericantesting.com for more information.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]