Collin County ends 2020 with 370 COVID deaths and 43,368 cases

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 31.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed five deaths and 495 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 43,368 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,259 active cases and a total of 39,109 have recovered in Collin County.

Through Dec 31st, 370 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 558 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 7 since Dec 30.

An increase of 276 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 12,268 of which 3,764 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 45 more than Dec 30.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

