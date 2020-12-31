Construction to begin on SH 78

Beginning Jan. 4, Collin County TxDOT will be conducting repairs on State Highway 78 in the southbound lanes to the north of Woodbridge Parkway. Crews will be repairing cracks and potholes in the road, as well as performing any other maintenance necessary for smoother travel.

The crews will work southbound until they reach the Dallas County line. They will then move northbound into Wylie.

During repairs, various lanes will be closed for travel, however, at least one lane will remain open. Lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Construction is expected to last several weeks, and drivers should anticipate delays.

