Collin County adds five COVID deaths and 797 new cases today, Christmas Eve

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Christmas Eve.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed five deaths and 797 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 39,876 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,222 active cases and a total of 35,654 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 345 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 457 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of five since yesterday and over 50% higher than on Dec. 1.

Today, an increase of 150 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 10,724 of which 3,276 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 61 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

