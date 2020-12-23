Wylie water project helps save money

Wylie Public Works employ­ees have been working on a wa­terline project on Second Street for several weeks.

It’s a project done in-house and will save money for the city.

Wylie Public Works depart­ment does many rehabilitation projects, said Tim Porter, pub­lic works director. One partic­ular project that employees are working on now is the waterline replacement on Second Street, between Park and Butler streets, although some of the some of the construction may extend a little farther in order to add a valve or tie-in to an existing wa­ter main, Porter said.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]