Wylie water project helps save money

Wylie Public Works employees have been working on a waterline project on Second Street for several weeks.
It’s a project done in-house and will save money for the city.
Wylie Public Works department does many rehabilitation projects, said Tim Porter, public works director. One particular project that employees are working on now is the waterline replacement on Second Street, between Park and Butler streets, although some of the some of the construction may extend a little farther in order to add a valve or tie-in to an existing water main, Porter said.
For the full story, see the Dec. 23 issue or subscribe online.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]