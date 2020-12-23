New council member prioritizes taxes, growth, infrastructure

Wylie is in an ideal location, as it lies on the edge of the Metroplex but is now far out, said Dave Strang, a new member of the Wylie City Council.
To that end, to keep the town on an ideal trajectory, city leaders must maintain a handle on areas that will help the city move forward, such as taxes, growth and infrastructure, Strang said. Taxes, smart growth, support for law enforcement and infrastructure are important to him.
By Don Munsch • [email protected]