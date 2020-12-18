Collin County reports two COVID deaths and 644 new cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 17.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed two deaths and 644 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 34,821 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,934 active cases and a total of 30,887 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 311 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 404 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 18 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 100 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,628 of which 2,828 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 63 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

