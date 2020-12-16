Street survey: Most city roads make the grade

Most streets in Wylie are at least in satisfactory shape, Wylie City Councilmembers learned at their meeting Tuesday. The council heard a report during a work session about the city’s roadway network, with streets graded on a scale from Good to Failed. Sidewalk analysis was not included. No action was taken because it wan information-only item.

In April, the council approved a Pavement Analysis Services from Data Transfer Solutions, LLC, based in Orlando, and Scott McDonald, from DTS, led the presentation at the meeting. Most of the city streets were deemed to be in the Good and Satisfactory range.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]