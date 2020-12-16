Gift collection delights hundreds of children

The man’s tears moved volun­teers at the Wylie Way gift collec­tion.

And these were the best kind of tears.

He picked up a big dollhouse for his child at the Wylie Way toy distribution one day last week. His emotions got the best of him because of the gift his child would receive.

Families picked up their toys from the annual Wylie Way gift collection at Harrison Intermediate School. The project helped 1,161 students and 461 families, said Joley Martin, family and homeless liaison for Wylie ISD. This is the sixth year for the gift collection – it was a three-day event this year with a drive-thru at the school, with toys and bikes lining the gym floor – and Martin said she appreciates everyone’s contributions. The program had 100 additional families who were helped this year, Martin said.

For the full story, see the Dec. 16 issue or subscribe online.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]