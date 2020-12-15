Wylie Dollar General robbed

Wylie police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed a Dollar General late Monday in Wylie.

Police were called to the Dollar General in the 400 block of North State Highway 78 at 9:50 p.m., according to a Wylie Police Department news release. A store employee said the suspect displayed a handgun while demanding money. After the suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash, he fled the scene in an unknown direction, the release stated.

The suspect was described as a black male standing 5 feet 8 to 6 feet 2 inches tall and wearing a gray hooded jacket, black knit style cap, black facemask, black sweatpants and red and white Nike shoes.

Police said they would also like to speak with a second unidentified person inside the store. That individual is described as a young white male standing 5 feet 6 to 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 225 pounds. He wore a blue Nike jacket and black and white sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the incident may call Wylie police at 972-442-8171.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]