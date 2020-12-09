WPD offers tips for staying safe during holiday season

Keep a close eye on your purse or iPhone. Be aware of your surroundings in shopping areas. Let family members know what your plans are for the day.

These are a few tips for staying safe for the Christmas season from Wylie police Sgt. Donald English, public infor­mation officer and school re­source officer. Although this time of year is known for the spreading of good will and cheer, criminals don’t mind taking advantage of others who are unsuspecting.

English said the main crime issue he worries about is porch package theft, especially be­cause of the increase of pack­ages being delivered this year. The Wylie Police Department has a Holiday Package Service that allows people to have their mailed packages dropped off by the delivery service at the police station when they are not home.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]