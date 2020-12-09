Thursday, 10 December, 2020
BREAKING NEWS
State reports four COVID-related deaths for Collin County today, Wednesday

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

15 hours ago

The Wylie News

Lions and Tigers and Cougars, Oh My!!WOW! or should we say ROAR! Today, in Wylie, the mayor declared it as In-Sync Exotics Day!! If you want to know a bit more about this amazing nonprofit, you can read the story here!
inaroundmag.com/champions/in-sync-exotics/ ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

The Wylie News updated their cover photo.

17 hours ago

The Wylie News

The Wylie News's cover photo ... See MoreSee Less

Photo

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email