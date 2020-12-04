Saturday, 5 December, 2020
BREAKING NEWS
State reports six Covid-related deaths in Collin County

Related Posts

Facebook

The Wylie News

11 hours ago

The Wylie News

Accident at FM 544 and Country Club has been cleared.￼ ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email

The Wylie News

12 hours ago

The Wylie News

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT IN THE EB LANES OF FM 544 AT COUNTRY CLUB ... See MoreSee Less

View on Facebook
·Share

Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on Linked InShare by Email