State reports six Covid-related deaths in Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 4.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed six deaths and 257 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 28,105 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 2,904 active cases and a total of 25,201 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 272 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials last reported on Sunday that 300 arehospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of six since yesterday.

Today, a decrease of 136 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,015 of which 2,464 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 55 fewer than yesterday. These numbers have continued to rise since the beginning of October.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]