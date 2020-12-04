COVID-19 hospitalizations trigger capacity reduction

Trauma Service Area E (TSA E) reached seven consecutive days where the percentage of COVID-19 confirmed patients in regional hospitals, as a percentage of available hospital beds, exceeded 15%. According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s Executive Order GA-32, occupancy reductions are automatically triggered when reaching this threshold.

Businesses whose occupancy rates that increased to 75% in October are immediately reduced back to 50%. This includes all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and Libraries in TSA E, which includes Dallas County, Collin County and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

These capacity reductions do not affect businesses listed under the cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency guidance or other exemptions contained in in GA-32.

TSA E will remain under the new restrictions until the percentage of confirmed COVID-19 patients in regional hospitals as a percentage of available hospital beds is at 15% or lower for seven consecutive days.

A full list of affected businesses can be found at open.texas.gov and affected counties can be found at dshs.texas.gov/gov/ga32/.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]