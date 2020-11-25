New trustees take oath, new contract discussed

The Wylie ISD board ap­proved Superintendent David Vinson’s evaluation and con­tract extension at its meeting Monday night.

David Vinson, who has been superintendent at Wylie ISD since 2011, was extended through November 2023. The salary he earned this past year was $264,784.33 and he had a travel stipend of $6,000, accord­ing to his contract that is posted online.

His new contract, effective Nov 17, 2020, will increase his annual salary to $267,500. The district did post the contract after both parties had signed the document, said Ian Halper­in, WISD executive director of communications. The superin­tendent’s contracts are for three years and the previous contract expired in 2022. Vinson told the board he appreciated their con­fidence and said it was honor working for the district’s stu­dents.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]