Four COVID-related deaths reported for Collin County today, Wednesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 25.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed four deaths and 246 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 24,571 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,102 active cases and a total of 21,469 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 245 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 291 arehospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 7 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 90 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 8,585 of which 2,379 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 24 more than yesterday. These increases are over 50 percent higher since the beginning of November.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

