One COVID-related death and 403 cases reported in Collin County on Monday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Nov 23.

Collin County indicated earlier this month it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 403 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 23,784 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,031 active cases and a total of 20,753 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 239 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 292 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 17 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 179 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 8,353 of which 2,297 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 4 less than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]