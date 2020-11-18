New mayor, new ideas

Matthew Porter said man­aging growth will be the first matter on his agenda when he takes over as mayor of Wylie.

Porter, who will be sworn in on Tuesday after being elected on Nov. 3 and was unopposed on the ballot, said any projects with city govern­ment take time but he wants to begin by examining the city’s comprehensive land use plan that is in place.

Wylie has experienced rap­id growth for many years but that will slow down, he said, so with the land that is left, it is critical that the city develops a tax base that will provide for the long-term sustainability of the community. There are some matters with zoning he would to examine as well.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]