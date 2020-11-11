PSB reopening this week

Wylie Police Department, fire administration and municipal court move back to the Public Safety Building on Hwy. 78 this week, more than three years after the facility sustained extensive damage in a hailstorm.
Opening Monday, Nov. 9, in the PSB are the police department and fire administration, and municipal court will be relocated for a Wednesday, Nov. 11, opening. Emergency dispatchers will return in early December.
The building sustained damage in the April 2016 hailstorm during which softball sized hailstones punched holes through the roof. The holes caused flooding throughout, damaging ceilings, walls, floors and equipment.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]