PSB reopening this week

Wylie Police Department, fire administration and municipal court move back to the Public Safety Building on Hwy. 78 this week, more than three years af­ter the facility sustained exten­sive damage in a hailstorm.

Opening Monday, Nov. 9, in the PSB are the police de­partment and fire administra­tion, and municipal court will be relocated for a Wednesday, Nov. 11, opening. Emergency dispatchers will return in early December.

The building sustained dam­age in the April 2016 hailstorm during which softball sized hail­stones punched holes through the roof. The holes caused flooding throughout, damaging ceilings, walls, floors and equip­ment.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]