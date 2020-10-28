Wylie three keys against Lakeview Centennial

After two weeks off due to COVID-19, the Pirates face another road game at an 0-3 record. They’ve yet to play at home this season and will look to bounce back after their 23-13 loss. They face Lakeview Centennial in game number four, who are coming off of their first loss of the season against Naaman Forest. Here are the three keys to Wylie beating Lakeview Centennial on Friday.
1. Account for Camar Wheaton and the Patriots rushing attack
Camar Wheaton isn’t simply the best running back in the district, he’s currently one of the most talented players in the entire country. 247sports currently rates him as a five-star running back who’s the no. 21 in the country overall. He’s a complete player and Wheaton has 43 touchdowns for his high school career.
2. Limit the costly turnovers
As head coach Jimmy Carter put it, “turnovers are the name of the game” in high school football. Wylie made mistakes at the most inopportune times against South Garland. Two fumbles and an interception all proved costly to the team, as South Garland scored 14 points off of Wylie turnovers. The first turnover was a fumble by quarterback Marcus McElroy early in the game. McElroy fought for extra yards on third down, but ultimately lost the ball due to the extra effort. It was an opportunity for the Pirates to potentially go up 10-0 on the game, but lost due to the turnover.
3. Take a few chances
After the Lewisville loss, coach Carter said that Wylie isn’t as talented as a lot of teams, but had to take a few shots to create their own breaks and work harder than everyone else. Down 35-30 late in the game to South Garland, Wylie had the ball around midfield for a fourth down opportunity and elected to punt. They were hoping to win the field position battle and trust the defense to get a stop.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]