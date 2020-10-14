Property tax bills arriving soon

Collin County residents should watch their mailbox­es for 2020 property tax bills mailed this month from the of­fice of county tax assessor.

The county tax office each year prepares bills for 57 enti­ties that assess property taxes, mailing more than 380,000 statements to property owners and mortgage companies. The number of entities increased from 47 last year with the addi­tion of several Public Improve­ment Districts.

Property tax collections, to­taling more than $3.5 billion, also flow through the county tax office.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]