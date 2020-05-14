Two new COVID-19 cases reported in Wylie

Collin County health officials listed 16 new cases of COVID-19, including two in Wylie, in the county today, May 14, bringing the adjusted reported total to 993 confirmed cases.

There are 287 active cases and 661 that have successfully recovered.

There are 18 cases hospitalized and 30 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

The county reported 11,950 negative tests and 1,671 people under monitoring.

The reported cases by city are:

Anna – 43 year old male

Dallas – 55 year old female; 37 year old male

Farmersville – 36 year old male

Frisco – 43 year old female

McKinney – 33, 73, 75 and 91 year old females; 68 year old male

Plano – 47 year old female; 22 year old male

Princeton – 30 year old male

Prosper – 37 year old female

Wylie – 20 year old female; 16 year old male

List cases by city exceed the reported cases in beginning of this report. These cases by gender are from Collin County health reports with no explanation for the difference between reported and listed cases.

Note: Collin County’s health department receives daily COVID-19 test results – positive and negative – from physicians’ offices, private labs, hospitals and the National Electronic Disease Surveillance System (NEDSS) through Texas’ Department of State Health Services (DSHS). We share this information with the public the same day it is received.

DSHS recently informed county health departments that NEDSS will no longer share negative test results, so that county health departments can focus on managing positive cases. As a result, the quantity of negative test results will decrease substantially.

Individual cases may be removed if the place of residence is outside of Collin County.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]