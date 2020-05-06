WHS principal visits all 612 seniors

The COVID-19 pandemic has flipped many things up­side, not the least of which are traditional activities associated with high school graduation. But Wylie High School Prin­cipal Virdie Montgomery went the extra mile, or 800 miles, to remind his senior students they are in his thoughts.

Montgomery, with wife Pam as chauffer and navigator, drove 800 miles over 12 days to per­sonally visit each of the 612 members of the WHS Class of 2020.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]