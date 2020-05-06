City rolls out business grant program

In response to losses sus­tained because of the COV­ID-19 crisis, Wylie City Council last week approved a grant pro­gram that provides up to $5,000 in relief to businesses that have not received other forms of as­sistance.

Grant applications were available on the city web site Wednesday, May 6, and will re­main open for 14 days, or until available funds are exhausted.

The action was taken at the Tuesday, April 28, council meeting.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]