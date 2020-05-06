City rolls out business grant program

In response to losses sustained because of the COVID-19 crisis, Wylie City Council last week approved a grant program that provides up to $5,000 in relief to businesses that have not received other forms of assistance.
Grant applications were available on the city web site Wednesday, May 6, and will remain open for 14 days, or until available funds are exhausted.
The action was taken at the Tuesday, April 28, council meeting.
By Joe Reavis • [email protected]